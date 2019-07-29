Rodney Harrison Inducted Into Patriots Hall Of FameDuring his speech to the crowd gathered on the plaza, Harrison offered a series of thanks to family, former teammates and former coaches. He also offered some comments that were distinctly Rodney.

Roger Goodell, NFL Officials To Be Questioned Under Oath For Botched Call In NFC Championship GameA Louisiana judge has ordered that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and three officials from January's NFC title game be questioned under oath in September about an infamous "no-call" during January's NFC title game.

Baseball Report: MLB Trade Deadline UncertaintyThe MLB Trade Deadline comes this Wednesday, and even with the Mets trading for pitcher Marcus Stroman, much is still up in the air.

Why Take A Pay Cut To Sign With Celtics? Enes Kanter Says It's All About WinningEnes Kanter could have gotten more money elsewhere this offseason, but he chose to sign a two-year deal with the Boston Celtics. Why? The center explained the many reasons, but it mainly boiled down to winning basketball games.

Ernie Adams Explains Why Leon Gray Earned Patriots Hall Of Fame EnshrinementWith Leon Gray posthumously getting inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Monday, fans may be interested to know more about the former left tackle. And, really, there's no better place to gain that information than the Patriots' own human encyclopedia, Ernie Adams.