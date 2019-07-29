Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that a third tornado touched down on Cape Cod last Tuesday.
The EF-1 tornado was on the ground for a quarter mile near Schooner Street in West Yarmouth. It had estimated maximum wind speeds of 90 mph.
The NWS says the tornado snapped numerous pine trees.
It was on the ground for just one minute and lifted as it approached the south end of Bass River.
Two other tornadoes were previously confirmed in Harwich and Yarmouth on Tuesday, July 23. Nearly 50,000 people lost power.
The National Guard joined 1,000 utility crews to help with the cleanup.
There were no reports of any serious injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.