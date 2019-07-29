BOSTON (CBS) – Lawmakers and conservation leaders will rally outside the Massachusetts State House Monday in a push to save the endangered North Atlantic right whale. There are only about 400 of the whales left in the world.
Proposed legislation would provide federal resources to help study solutions that would help protect the creatures.
Scientists sounded the alarm earlier this month after six right whales were found dead off the coast of Canada. At least three died after being hit by ships, one of the leading causes of injury and death to the species.
Other dangers include entanglement in fishing gear, climate change, and human activity.
This bill would help rebuild a healthy North Atlantic right whale population and provide crucial funding for programs.
Just three weeks ago, Canada announced new protections for the endangered marine mammals, including increasing surveillance, expanding slowdown zones and changing the rules that trigger fishing shutdowns.
You must log in to post a comment.