  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Police, Dorchester News, Dorchester Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are investigating a Dorchester shooting that left one person dead and another injured late Sunday night.

Officers rushed to Columbia Road shortly after 11 p.m. and found two men had been shot.

Police investigate a deadly Dorchester shooting. (WBZ-TV)

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to an area hospital. Police did not release the second man’s condition.

The busy street was blocked off by crime scene tape while police searched for evidence and spoke to witnesses.

Boston Police said no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Comments