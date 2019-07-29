  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Red Sox icon David Ortiz posted Monday that he is thankful to be home after more than a month in the hospital. Ortiz was shot in the back on June 9 in the Dominican Republic.

In an Instagram post, Ortiz said that being with his family “celebrating that I’m here safe is priceless.”

Ortiz thanked everyone for the prayers as well.

 

The post included photos of a steak on the grill and a pasta dish, though Ortiz said “Too bad I can’t crush food yet!”

Ortiz was released from Mass General Hospital over the weekend.

He was shot once in the back June 9 while sitting outside a bar in Santo Domingo. Ortiz was rushed into surgery where doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestines before he was flown to Boston. He was moved out of intensive care June 22, but remained at Massachusetts General Hospital until Friday.

