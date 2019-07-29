Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Patients are about to be enrolled in the first study to test a gene-editing technique to cure the most common cause of inherited childhood blindness.
CRISPR is a tool that cuts or edits DNA in a specific spot to permanently alter a patient’s DNA.
Patients with one form of Leber Congenital Amaurosis lack a gene that converts light into signals to the brain that enables sight, leading to blindness.
In this clinical trial, scientists will use CRISPR to supply kids and adults with a healthy version of the gene to try to restore vision.
This fall, they will recruit up to 18 people around the country, including at Mass. Eye and Ear here in Boston.
