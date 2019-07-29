WESTPORT (CBS) — Westport Police said a man visiting from Canada rescued a boy who was pulled underwater by a strong undertow.
First responders were called to Horseneck Beach around 7:45 p.m. last Thursday after multiple people saw the eight-year-old go under “for a number of minutes.”
“Westport Police along with Westport Fire were dispatched and upon arrival learned that the boy was rescued and brought to shore by a fellow beachgoer,” said police. That beachgoer was Gabriel Roy, who was visiting from Sherbrooke, Canada with his girlfriend.
The boy never lost consciousness and was alert while he was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital.
Police also said they “would like to remind visitors at local beaches that if caught in an undertow to remain calm, try to control your breathing, float or tread water until you can swim out of the current or swim parallel to the shore to escape the current.”
You must log in to post a comment.