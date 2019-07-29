Comments
STRATHAM, N.H. (CBS) – There was a surprise guest at a Burger King in New Hampshire over the weekend.
Police in Stratham got a call about a bobcat on the roof of the fast food restaurant.
The cub was first pictured in a tree near the drive-thru, then scaled a dumpster and got onto the roof. Department of Fish & Game officers responded and used equipment to get the bobcat down safely.
The bobcat was not injured and the rescuers released it at a nearby wildlife reserve.
“All in a day’s work,” police wrote on Facebook.
