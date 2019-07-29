Filed Under:Boston News, Sharon News


SHARON (CBS) — Police arrested a woman after she allegedly stabbed multiple people at a Best Western Plus Hotel in Sharon at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Five people were injured, according to police, two men are still hospitalized with serious injuries.

Allison Maitland, 34, of Hanson, was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury, and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said there is no threat to the public and the incident appears to be isolated.

Allison Maitland (Photo Courtesy: Sharon Police)

Maitland was arraigned in Stoughton District Court Monday. Her attorney said she was defending her boyfriend who had gotten in a fight with other hotel guests.

