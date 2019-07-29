Comments
SHARON (CBS) — Police arrested a woman after she allegedly stabbed multiple people at a Best Western Plus Hotel in Sharon at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. Five people were injured, according to police, two men are still hospitalized with serious injuries.
Allison Maitland, 34, of Hanson, was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury, and one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police said there is no threat to the public and the incident appears to be isolated.
Maitland was arraigned in Stoughton District Court Monday. Her attorney said she was defending her boyfriend who had gotten in a fight with other hotel guests.
