BOSTON (CBS) – Happy anniversary to one of the worst sports takes of all time.
Three years ago Sunday, Max Kellerman infamously declared on ESPN First Take that Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was going to “fall off a cliff” and “be a bum in short order.”
Three years ago, today.@TomBrady pic.twitter.com/ZgCT3zZDZe
— Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) July 28, 2019
All Brady has done since that scorcher of a take on July 28, 2016 was appear in three out of three Super Bowls, including two victories. The one Super Bowl Brady lost in that time period? He threw for a mere 505 yards and three touchdowns against the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.
Kellerman has regularly doubled down on the outlandish take, and several Patriots players have chirped back at the ESPN host in recent years. That includes Brady, who earlier this offseason posted a photo of a radar gun showing that he’s still slinging it at 61 mph.
Brady, who turns 42 on August 3, may reach the cliff eventually. But unfortunately for the Max Kellermans of the world, that time hasn’t come yet.
