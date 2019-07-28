  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMPGA Tour Golf WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWBZ News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Springfield News

SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – An elderly driver made a splash at a Springfield home, but fortunately she was able to escape injury after crashing into an in ground pool.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, a 91-year-old woman lost control of her 2003 Mercury Sable while backing up on Weymouth Street.

An elderly woman accidentally drove into a Springfield swimming pool. (Image Credit: Springfield Fire Department)

Firefighters say the woman, who lives in the neighborhood, backed across the street between two houses, through bushes and a wooden fence, and eventually ended up in the pool.

The woman was not hurt and escaped the car before firefighters arrived.

Comments