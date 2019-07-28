Comments
SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – An elderly driver made a splash at a Springfield home, but fortunately she was able to escape injury after crashing into an in ground pool.
Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, a 91-year-old woman lost control of her 2003 Mercury Sable while backing up on Weymouth Street.
Firefighters say the woman, who lives in the neighborhood, backed across the street between two houses, through bushes and a wooden fence, and eventually ended up in the pool.
The woman was not hurt and escaped the car before firefighters arrived.
