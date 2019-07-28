  • WBZ TV

FOXBORO (CBS) – New Patriots defensive lineman Michael Bennett’s absence from training camp came to an end on Sunday.

Bennett, who the Patriots acquired in a trade with the Eagles this offseason, had missed the first three days of camp due to an excused absence.

On Sunday, Bennett took the field with his teammates wearing a No. 77 practice jersey.

The reason for Bennett’s absence has not been disclosed.

