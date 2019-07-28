Comments
FOXBORO (CBS) – New Patriots defensive lineman Michael Bennett’s absence from training camp came to an end on Sunday.
Bennett, who the Patriots acquired in a trade with the Eagles this offseason, had missed the first three days of camp due to an excused absence.
DL Michael Bennett (#77 blue jersey) is out to practice here on Day 4 of #PatsCamp after missing first three days. #WBZ @wbz @wbztv #Patriots pic.twitter.com/VGCVVevgzc
— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 28, 2019
On Sunday, Bennett took the field with his teammates wearing a No. 77 practice jersey.
The reason for Bennett’s absence has not been disclosed.
