BOSTON (CBS) – Last week, NAACP leadership said President Trump is leading “one of the most racist and xenophobic administrations since the Jim Crow era,” as the organization voted unanimously to support calls for Trump’s impeachment. Tanisha Sullivan, president of the Boston chapter of the NAACP, discussed the significance of the vote during an interview with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller.
“It was not just the leadership, and that’s really important. This was the people of the NAACP saying enough is enough,” Sullivan said.
The vote took place during the national NAACP conference in Detroit.
Keller @ Large: Part 2
Next year, Boston will host the national NAACP conference for the first time in 37 years. Sullivan said the 2020 conference will serve as a key opportunity for the City of Boston.
“It also presents a critical opportunity for us as a city to be reflective about who we are,” Sullivan said. “What we’re hoping to see is partners from across the city … coming together in a way that we haven’t’ before.
You must log in to post a comment.