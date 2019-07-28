Comments
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — A man has been charged with killing his wife after she was found stabbed in a Concord, N.H. apartment complex. Nathalia Da Paixao, 35, was rushed to Concord Hospital where she later died.
A statement from Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Concord Police said Da Paixao was married to 42-year-old Emerson Jaques Figueiredo.
On Sunday afternoon, police were responded to the apartment complex for “several 911 calls.” Da Paixao was discovered outside, the A.G.’s statement said.
Figueiredo was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He is expected to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court Monday.
