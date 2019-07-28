BOSTON (CBS) — There’s no denying we are in the dog days of summer. Sunday kicked off what will likely be the second heatwave 2019. The first one occurred just a week ago with Logan registering 90° or higher each afternoon from July 19-21. The 20 and 21 are set to be the warmest days of the month coming in at 97° and 98° respectfully. While those are absolute scorchers, both days fell shy of record temperatures. The next two afternoons will come close to the records set back in 1933, but will also come up short.

The impending hot streak has driven the National Weather Service to implement a Heat Advisory for parts of Massachusetts. This Advisory will be in effect from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The major concern is the heat index, or in layman’s terms the “feel like” temperatures. The combination or very high ambient temperatures (what it says on your thermometer) and high dew points, it will feel like 95-100° outside. Strenuous outdoor activity, like taking a run or mowing your lawn, should be held off for another day. In fact, it’s best to stay in cool, air-conditioned areas. Be sure to keep tabs on your elderly friends and family as well as your pets. They’ll likely be looking for the water bowl after being outside.

There is some relief in sight. A cold front will be moving towards the region on Wednesday. This won’t be a drastic change but with increasing clouds and a few showers in the afternoon, temperatures will fall to the mid-80s on the last day of July.

The WBZ Weather team will have updates on this heatwave so tune in to Danielle, Sarah, and Eric over the next few days!