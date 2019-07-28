Comments
BELLINGHAM (CBS) — Bellingham Police are searching for a man who allegedly brandished a knife and demanded cash while robbing a Subway shop on Pulaski Boulevard Saturday night. The man was caught on surveillance footage walking away with the cash register.
“He can be seen in the photos wearing a white t-shirt, jeans, reddish-brown shoes and a Patriots hat,” said police in a Facebook post.
Police also said a worker was hurt during the incident.
The man got away after he headed down Central Boulevard to Trenton Street and into Woonsocket, R.I.
It is unclear how much money was in the cash register.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Detective Amy Kirby.
