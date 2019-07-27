DARTMOUTH (CBS) – Michelle Carter, the Plainfield woman convicted of encouraging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself, has been moved out of the Bristol County House of Correction in Dartmouth.
A spokesperson for the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office said that although Carter is in the custody of the sheriff’s office, she is not in a corrections facility in Bristol County.
The office did not say where or why Carter had been moved.
“The Sheriff’s Office will not be providing any information on her whereabouts or the circumstances,” the spokesperson said.
In June 2017, a judge found that Carter caused her boyfriend Conrad Roy’s death in 2014 when she told him to “get back in” his truck as it was filling with carbon monoxide in Fairhaven. She was sentenced to 15 months in prison.
Carter was brought to the Bristol County House of Correction in February when a judge revoked her stay of sentence after the Massachusetts Supreme Court upheld her conviction. She was placed in a one-person, medical cell on the men’s side of the facility.
You must log in to post a comment.