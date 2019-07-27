Comments
LOWELL (CBS) — Thirty-six people were forced out of their homes by a fire in Lowell Saturday morning. One firefighter was also minorly injured at the scene, the Lowell Fire Department confirmed.
When crews arrived at the Cross Street building Saturday morning, flames were bursting out the back. All of the residents inside were able to safely get out of the building themselves.
“Companies worked hard, they did a great job knocking this fire down but at the beginning, it was pretty tough,” said Lowell Fire Deputy Chief Bob Destrempe.
The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
