



BOSTON (CBS) – David Ortiz has been released from the hospital almost seven weeks after he was shot in the Dominican Republic, the Red Sox confirmed.

The news was first reported by ESPN: “David Ortiz was released from Massachusetts General Hospital on Friday, a source told ESPN’s Enrique Rojas. He had been in the Boston hospital since June 10, one day after he was shot in the Dominican Republic. ‘At home he will be assisted by full-time nurses and will be visited regularly by his personal doctor,’ a family source told Rojas. ‘He will continue to undergo all the treatment and rehabilitation necessary to recuperate from his recent injury and surgeries.'”

Ortiz will be staying in the Boston area as he continues to recover. The Red Sox plan to give an update on his condition “early next week.”

The Red Sox icon was shot once in the back June 9 while sitting outside a bar in Santo Domingo. He was rushed into surgery where doctors removed his gallbladder and part of his intestines before he was flown to Boston. He was moved out of intensive care June 22, but remained at Massachusetts General Hospital until Friday.

Prosecutors in the Dominican Republic say that Ortiz was not the intended target of the shooting. More than a dozen arrests have been made after what has been described as a paid hit.

Victor Hugo Gómez was charged with being the mastermind of the plot. Authorities said Gómez is an associate of Mexico’s Gulf Cartel and is wanted on federal charges, including heroin and cocaine possession in an unrelated case in Texas.

Dominican officials said he ordered the shooting of his cousin, Sixto David Fernández, because Gomez believed Fernandez ratted on him to local authorities in a 2011 drug case that led to his imprisonment.