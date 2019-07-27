LACONIA, N.H. (CBS) – Investigators are trying to determine what caused a boat to explode at Weirs Beach on Lake Winnipesaukee in Laconia, New Hampshire, on Saturday afternoon.
The 1993 25-foot Formula Powerboat had just finished refueling at the Winnepesaukee Pier. After multiple attempts to start the boat, the boat exploded, then caught fire.
Six passengers were on board, and they jumped into the water and were hauled to safety by witnesses.
“It was definitely scary. There [were] boats coming in all over the place, and the marine patrol were flying across the lake, and the fireboat was already there,” said witness Kerry Brooks Cannistraro.
Two boaters dragged the boat to the middle of the lake for safety. Laconia and Gilford fire departments arrived and worked together to put out the fire.
“They were about 40 or 50 yards, and it was – I would say surreal to see it because I haven’t seen a boat fire on that lake, and I’ve lived here and gone out on the lake my whole life,” said witness Sofia Spanosspanos.
According to the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, two juveniles and one woman were treated for minor cuts and bruises. A 67-year-old male passenger was taken to Lakes Region General Hospital and was treated for a broken rib and minor cuts.
According to the Laconia Fire Department, the fire did minor damage to two other boats, a sign and a dock boats.
The boat was owned by Jason Johnson, 39, of Derry. The estimated damage is about $30,000.
