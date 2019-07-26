WRENTHAM (CBS) – Police seized AR-15 style rifles, high-capacity magazines, ammunition and homemade explosives from a Wrentham man’s home on Friday.
Massachusetts State Police arrested Michael R. Roby, 38, of 5 May St. He faces several charges including possession of a machine gun, possession of a large capacity weapon or feeding device, production of explosives or a destructive device and unlawful possession of fireworks.
A warrant allowed troopers and police to search the home and seize “several assault rifles and a handgun, numerous high-capacity magazines, ammunition, bump stocks and other gun parts, and homemade explosive devices,” as well as silencers and commercial grade fireworks.
Roby had no license to carry a gun, according to police, and the evidence suggested he was assembling weapons in his home.
“Wrentham Police are pleased we were able to assist with resolving a potentially dangerous situation,” Police Chief William McGrath said.
