BOSTON (CBS) — On Thursday, Tom Brady partook in practice as he embarked on his 20th training camp as a member of the New England Patriots.

On Friday, he rested.

The quarterback was a late arrival to the practice field on Friday morning, and when he arrived at the field, he was without his helmet and cleats.

Instead of running the offense, Brady was serving as a spectator for Friday’s practice session in Foxboro.

Tom Brady has appeared for the second day of @Patriots training camp but it's without a jersey. He is not practicing today. Just watching next to Josh McDaniels. #Patriots #WBZ — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) July 26, 2019

Tom Brady one of the last ones out on the field Friday – No helmet and no pads. Looks like a day for TB12 – #WBZ @wbz #PatsCamp — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) July 26, 2019

Brady’s warming up, but clearly won’t be practicing today pic.twitter.com/v5leg9ZrN3 — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) July 26, 2019

Tom Brady is a spectator for today’s no-pads practice. “Just a day off” I have been told. Pads are on and camp starts for reals beginning Saturday. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) July 26, 2019

Tom Brady is scheduled to practice tomorrow when the Patriots are in full pads for the first time. Planned day off this morning. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 26, 2019

And despite QB1 being out of action, Danny Etling was still not wearing a red non-contact jersey. However … Etling did throw some passes to receivers.

Prior to the start of training camp, neither Brady nor Bill Belichick nor anyone from the Patriots made any mention of Brady having a limited workload in practice — though, nobody was specifically asked. Brady, who will turn 42 years old in August, did not appear to have any sort of injury, though, as he remained active by throwing passes and moving around normally.