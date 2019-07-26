REVERE (CBS) – The annual International Sand Sculpting Festival will be held at Revere Beach this weekend. Massachusetts State Police said the event could draw up to one million visitors total over the next three days.
Several finished sculptures, including one of a man sitting on the couch and another inspired by the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, are already on the beach.
The centerpiece of the festival, the Master Sand Sculpting Competition, has 15 artists coming from around the globe – including France, Belgium, India, Russia and Canada – to compete.
“What they can do with the sand is absolutely amazing,” Revere resident Jodi Rezy told WBZ-TV Friday.
The festival began at 10 a.m. Friday. Governor Charlie Baker will be there for an official welcome at 5:45 p.m.
Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo said there is limited parking for the event and encouraged people to take public transportation to the beach.
The festival is hosted by the Revere Beach Partnership and is free to the public. It runs from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit the festival’s website or Facebook page.
