FOXBORO (CBS) — Friday’s practice at Patriots training camp brought warm sunshine and also a bit of twist. Here are a few thoughts and observations from Day 2 of training camp:

– Tom Brady wasn’t out for the start of practice – the walkthrough – although he came out about two minutes in. What was surprising was he came out without shoulder pads or a helmet. Brady had a healthy maintenance day, something backup Brian Hoyer said he couldn’t remember seeing too often here in Foxboro.

Brady helped out during throwing drills by catching returned footballs and tossing them to Hoyer and company. Brady did throw a lot on Day 1 and I’m sure he’ll throw a lot more during the joint practices with Detroit and Tennessee, so it makes sense. Plus, he’s played more than any NFL QB due to eight straight AFC Championship games and five appearances in the Super Bowl over those eight years.

– Hoyer took advantage of Brady’s day off and had plenty of reps. He had a solid day too. Hoyer and tight end Stephen Anderson connected on a beautifully thrown TD pass play on which Anderson beat and wrestled the ball from two defenders. Matt LaCosse had a couple of good job shouts from Bill Belichick on the day as well.

– Hoyer also connected on a deep ball to Phillip Dorsett for a touchdown while looking completely comfortable running the Pats offense.

– Rookie QB Jarrett Stidham had an up-and-down day. He threw two interceptions, but rebounded with some nice throws late. He rolled out left and threw a couple of nice passes, showing off his quick release. Later on he threw a nice wheel route pass to James White for a touchdown.

– Danny Etling did two things on Friday. He caught passes while wearing his white No. 5 jersey and he threw passes while wearing his white No. 5 jersey. Hoyer complimented Etling as not only a hard worker, but also for his work last year as a scout team wide receiver. It appears that the Patriots had this idea of him playing wideout going back to last season.

– Still no David Andrews and Michael Bennett, as both have missed the first two days of practice.

– An interesting couple of plays midway through practice as the offense lined up wrong twice. Belichick ordered the offense to take a lap and then huddled the entire team together for some – I’m sure – rather terse remarks. The intensity noticeable picked up after that.

– Others to catch the eye Friday: rookie WR Jacobi Meyers out of NC State, receiver Damien Harris and defensive back Obi Melifonwu.

-Saturday marks the first practice in full pads. Always a good and interesting day. Practice starts at 9:15 a.m. while gates open at 8 a.m. Hope to see you at Foxboro!