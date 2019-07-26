NORWOOD (CBS) – Home Market Foods, Inc. in Norwood is recalling more than 53,000 pounds of “Cooked Perfect” brand frozen ready-to-eat beef and pork meatballs because of misbranding and undeclared allergens.
The USDA said bags of meatballs labeled “Homestyle Meatballs All Natural” may actually contain “Cranberry Stuffed Meatballs.” They have milk and wheat even though the label states the meatballs inside are gluten free and milk free.
The recall affects 48-ounce packages of “Cooked Perfect Brand Homestyle Meatballs All Natural” with a best if used by date of July 2, 2020. The recalled meatballs were shipped to stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New York and North Carolina.
So far, there have not been any reports of illness linked to the recall. Anyone who bought the recalled meatballs should not eat them and return them for a refund.
Read the full recall notice here.
