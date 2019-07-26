Rodney Harrison On Patriots' Continued Greatness: 'You'll Never See This Again In The National Football League'Though his playing career ended more than a decade ago, Harrison was nevertheless struck to return to Gillette Stadium to find the same two key drivers of success -- Tom Brady and Bill Belichick -- continuing the remarkable two-decade run for the Patriots.

Patriots Training Camp Day 2 Recap: Offense Gets In Trouble On Tom Brady's Day OffDay 2 of Patriots training camp is in the books, and it was an interesting day in Foxboro.

Patrick Chung Happy To Be Back At Work, Despite Red No-Contact JerseyThe last time we saw Patrick Chung on a football field, the Patriots safety was in extreme pain after breaking his forearm in Super Bowl LIII.

Danny Etling Back To Throwing Passes ... And Running Routes At Day 2 Of Training CampWhen Danny Etling took the field Friday in a standard white jersey for the second straight day, it felt safe to assume the second-year player could officially be considered a former quarterback. That assumption was debunked in a matter of minutes.

Tom Brady Not Participating In Patriots' Second Day Of Training CampOn Thursday, Tom Brady partook in practice as he embarked on his 20th training camp as a member of the New England Patriots. On Friday, he rested.