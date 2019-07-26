SOMERSET (CBS) – There will be no charges filed against the Somerset police officer who was involved in a head-on crash that killed a UMass Dartmouth student in 2018.
That’s the decision of an investigation by the Bristol District Attorney’s Office and the Massachusetts State Police.
Officer Jonathan Neveu was responding to a call when his cruiser collided with 20-year-old Hailey Allard’s car on Route 138 as she was about to make a left-hand turn.
Neveu and another officer pulled Allard from the car and performed CPR on her, but she died at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Neveu was treated for a head injury at Rhode Island hospital.
“We met with the Allard family to review the case and discuss our findings and conclusions with them. During our meeting with the family, they told us they understood the basis of our decision that charges are not appropriate in the tragic death of their daughter,” the district attorney’s office said in a prepared statement.
The office said it is also recommending that the Somerset Police department review its policies for police responses to calls for service.
“I have been notified of the outcome of the District Attorney’s investigation into the tragic death of Hailey Allard. I would like to thank the district attorney’s office for their full and complete investigation into this tragic incident. At the request of the district attorney, I will conduct a review of our policies and procedures regarding police responses to calls for service,” said Somerset Police Chief George McNeil in a prepared statement.
You must log in to post a comment.