Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Several cars ended up with flat tires after a huge pothole opened up inside the Prudential Center tunnel on the Massachusetts Turnpike Friday morning.
MassDOT has closed off the area around 3-to-4 foot sinkhole, which is on the eastbound side of the highway on the exit 22 ramp.
State Police said the exit is open but the right side of the ramp is closed.
Sink hole mess inside Copley exit off Turnpike is a major headache for drivers left with damaged tires. Several say there was no way to avoid the 3-4 foot hole. #wbz pic.twitter.com/5QjrTlh9vF
— Beth Germano (@BethWBZ) July 26, 2019
There’s no word yet on what caused the road to open up or exactly how many vehicles may have been damaged by it.
You must log in to post a comment.