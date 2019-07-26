  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston News


BOSTON (CBS) – Several cars ended up with flat tires after a huge pothole opened up inside the Prudential Center tunnel on the Massachusetts Turnpike Friday morning.

MassDOT has closed off the area around 3-to-4 foot sinkhole, which is on the eastbound side of the highway on the exit 22 ramp.

The hole on the eastbound side of the highway on the exit 22 ramp. (Photo credit: Mass. State Police)

State Police said the exit is open but the right side of the ramp is closed.

There’s no word yet on what caused the road to open up or exactly how many vehicles may have been damaged by it.

Comments