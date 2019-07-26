



GLOUCESTER (CBS) – Fighting to preserve history in a Gloucester cemetery, using a weed-whacker. And it’s a battle against nature. Now the volunteers trying to save the cemetery are asking for help.

The battleground is Clark’s Cemetery. At least four days per week Rich and Kathy Clark work here. The cemetery was founded by Rich’s family in the 1830s.

“Here in Clark’s Cemetery, I have approximately 30 ancestors,” Rich explained.

But when the Clarks came here just three years ago, they couldn’t believe what they found. “The knotweed covered the whole cemetery,” Rich said.

They were looked for the gravestones of Rich’s great-, great-, great-grandparents. They found them, but not before pulling back thick weeds.

“When I came here I was horrified. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this place is one giant weed pile. My husband’s family is entirely covered in weeds,'” Kathy Clark remembered.

Since then, the Clarks and other volunteers have made it their mission to fix what they found, making the one-acre cemetery, with graves going back to the Civil War, a respectful spot.

“You can leave Gloucester, but Gloucester will never leave you. Well, these folks, Gloucester left them. Not anymore,” Rich said.

Volunteers also clean, restore and repair the headstones. But the work is threatened. The invasive and aggressive knotweed borders the cemetery on land owned by National Grid and the MBTA. The Clarks fear that if that isn’t removed, the weeds will take over again.

“I want National Grid and the MBTA to come in and take care of their property,” Rich said.

“We are holding back the tide, and the moment that we stop, it will be all for nothing,” added Kathy.

Preserving the history and honoring the people buried here is so important to the Clarks, that before they leave, they play “Taps” through a phone and take a moment to salute and reflect.

We contacted National Grid and the MBTA. Each said this is the first time they’ve heard about the concerns and would look into it.

