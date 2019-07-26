Comments
EASTHAM (CBS) – Authorities medflighted a 3-year-old girl to Boston Children’s Hospital after she fell out of the window of an Eastham home Friday morning.
Eastham police said they responded at 10:40 a.m. to the house on Cranberry Road, where the toddler reportedly fell two-and-a-half stories.
The extent of her injuries were not immediately known, but she was responsive and crying when first responders arrived.
An investigation is underway. No other information was immediately available.
