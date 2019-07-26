BOSTON (CBS) – The construction company working on a North End building Thursday when a metal railing fell to the ground, seriously injuring a woman, has been ordered to stop all work.
The Inspectional Services Department says the construction site at 47 Commercial Wharf East was not properly contained.
Corolla Contracting was issued violations for “operation of an unsafe and dangerous worksite.”
ISD says the work being done at the site exceeded the terms of the permit.
“The permit issued allows for the removal and replacement of a rubber roof, however building inspectors noted that a deck was removed without the proper permits,” ISD said in a statement. “Additionally, violations were issued for failing to indicate the placement of lumber on the permit application.”
A woman in her 30s sustained critical injuries when she was apparently struck by a falling metal railing while walking on a sidewalk on Atlantic Avenue around 8:30 Thursday morning.
Investigators are trying to determine if the railing was hit by equipment suspended from a crane, dislodging it and knocking it to the ground.
A stop work order was also issued for six additional worksites currently supervised by Corolla Contracting. Each site will be inspected for safety.
