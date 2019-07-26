Comments
July 27, 2019
Building healthy communities by ending domestic violence is the mission of the local non-profit organization REACH that goes beyond domestic violence, helping more than seven thousand people a year, with a combination of intervention and prevention services. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with REACH program coordinator Gladys Ortiz. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website www.cbsboston.com/centro
REACH
Domestic Violence
(781) 891-0724
Hotline: 1-800-899-4000
www.reachma.org
Email: info@reachma.org
Facebook/Twitter
CLICK HERE TO WATCH FACEBOOK #LIVE ABOUT REACH
Facebook: @Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires
