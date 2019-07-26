WBZ, Centro, Centro en Espanol, CBS Boston, Yadires Nova Salcedo, Nova, Salcedo, Yadires, Boston, Massachusetts, New England, Latino, Latinos, Hispanic, Latino Community, Hispanics, Spanish, Domestic Violence, REACH, Domestic, Violence, Program Coordinator, Gladys Ortiz
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:CBS Boston, Centro, Domestic Violence, WBZ, Yadires Nova Salcedo


July 27, 2019
Building healthy communities by ending domestic violence is the mission of the local non-profit organization REACH that goes beyond domestic violence, helping more than seven thousand people a year, with a combination of intervention and prevention services. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with REACH program coordinator Gladys Ortiz. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
REACH
Domestic Violence
(781) 891-0724
Hotline:  1-800-899-4000
www.reachma.org
Email: info@reachma.org
Facebook/Twitter

CLICK HERE TO WATCH FACEBOOK #LIVE ABOUT REACH

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: @Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

Yadires Nova-Salcedo

Comments