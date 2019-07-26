  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – The Museum of Science is making some staff changes, reducing its workforce by nearly 30 employees.

The museum confirmed in a statement to WBZ-TV that 21 workers at or near retirement age accepted a voluntary buyout package. Another eight people were laid off.

“The Museum routinely evaluates its operating budget and makes adjustments to maintain our long history of balanced budgets,” a spokeswoman for the museum said.

The Museum of Science (WBZ-TV)

The museum has about 400 employees total. Nearly 1.5 million people visit the museum in Boston every year.

