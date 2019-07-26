



BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox lineup put a walloping on the New York Yankees on Thursday night, treating Boston fans to quite the offensive outburst at Fenway Park. The Red Sox beat their archrival 19-3, the most runs they’ve ever scored against the Yankees.

“We’ve been rolling for a while now offensively,” Boston manager Alex Cora said after the victory. “We feel that we can go toe to toe with whoever, [any] other offenses. We’re leading the big leagues in runs scored and for two months we were talking about how inconsistent we were, but we feel good about it.”

There was nothing inconsistent with the Boston bats on Thursday, as they set a handful of records in their drubbing of the Yanks:

– Boston didn’t wait around on Thursday night, scoring seven runs off New York starter Masahiro Tanaka. It’s their highest-scoring first inning against the Yankees since 1989, when they opened the game with an eight-run first on their way to a 9-5 win at Fenway (via Red Sox Notes).

Boston batted around in the first inning, with Mookie Betts recording two hits. The leadoff man scored a run and drove in two during the seven-run frame.

Xander Bogaerts had the biggest swing of the inning, crushing a three-run homer to deep left. Really deep left — which we’ll get to in a moment.

– The Red Sox set season-highs with their 19 runs, 23 hits, 14 extra-base hits and 10 doubles.

The 14 extra-base hits (four homers, 10 doubles) is tied for the second-most in a single game by a Red Sox team (via Stats Centre). The Boston record for extra-base hits in a game is 17, which they set back in 1950 against the St. Louis Browns.

– The lopsided score matches Boston’s highest margin of victory against the Yankees, matching the 16-run difference in a 17-1 thumping in July, 2005.

– Eight different Red Sox players had two or more RBIs on Thursday night to tie the most by an American League team since the Texas Rangers did it in a 30-3 win over the Orioles back in 2007 (via Stats by STATS).

– Boston has now scored eight or more runs in four straight games against the Yankees, the first time they’ve done that since 1912 (via Red Sox Notes).

– Bogaerts’ three-run blast in the first inning was a moonshot over the Green Monster that landed on Lansdowne Street, traveling 451 feet. That’s the longest homer that Bogaerts has hit since Statcast started tracking homer distance in 2015.

The shortstop also homered in the eighth, a solo shot that went 401 feet. Bogaerts is now up to 23 homers on the season, matching his career-high set last season.

– Rafael Devers had a homer and a double, driving in two runs. That brings his RBI total for the month of July to 31, making him the youngest Red Sox player to hit that mark since Ted Williams accomplished the feat in August 1939.