WORCESTER (CBS) – A fire in a triple-decker on Birch Street in Worcester has left 32 people without a place to sleep tonight, but uninjured.
Firefighters responded to the call at about 1:15 p.m. and saw heavy fire coming out of the third floor of the building.
Initially, a person was reported to be trapped on the third floor, but a search found the floor empty.
The fire blazed for 30 minutes before firefighters brought it under control. Firefighters suffered from the heat, with rehab units responding to assist with heat exhaustion, and one firefighter being evaluated on scene and another taken to the emergency room for heat-related issues.
A cat died in the fire, and a dog is missing.
The cause is still under investigation, and there is extensive damage to the building, especially the third floor.
