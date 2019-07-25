BOSTON (CBS) – This weekend it’s all about food and fun.
Barnstable County Fair
Cape Cod Fairgrounds, Falmouth
Through Sunday, July 28
On the Cape, the Barnstable County Fair is celebrating its 175th year. They’ve got a little bit of everything from rides to a petting zoo and a touch tank, plus stunt bike shows. It’s all that the Cape Cod Fairgrounds and runs until Sunday.
Blueberry Festival
Cider Hill Farm
45 Fern Ave, Amesbury
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 27
Free Admission
On the North Shore, Cider Hill Farm in Amesbury will host a Blueberry Festival on Saturday. Join the party and enjoy the superfood, as well as hayrides, live music, lawn games and the farm food truck. Don’t forget to pick your own pint of fruit.
National Cheesecake Day Celebration
7ate9 Bakery
Somerville
10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 27
Add a sweet twist to your weekend and mark National Cheesecake Day on Saturday with the Cheesecake Celebration in Somerville. Several competitions will be held by 7ate9 Bakery, including cheesecake decorating and one to see who can eat the most cheesecake. Events will be held for both kids and adults.
