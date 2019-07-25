TRURO (CBS) – It was a gruesome sight in Truro Thursday morning – a shark going after a seal not far from the beach.
David Owens, a reporter for The Hartford Courant, tweeted at about 10 a.m. that it happened only about 70 feet off shore, south of the Truro beach and Head of the Meadow.
“Witnesses saw the seal, a fin and an eruption of blood,” he tweeted.
.@A_WhiteShark Hi guys – a shark just took a seal about 70 feet off our beach. We are on Coast Guard Rd in North Truro, just south of the town beach and Head of the Meadow. Witnesses saw the seal, a fin and an eruption of blood. Here’s a photo of the blood on the water. pic.twitter.com/gVCASF3JRU
— David Owens (@daowens) July 25, 2019
The photo he shared shows blood in the water.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy added the “confirmed white shark sighting” to its Sharktivity map.
Head of the Meadow Beach closed for an hour due to the sighting and will reopen at 11:30 a.m.
