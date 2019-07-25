BOSTON (CBS) – Beating the odds? An Arlington statistician has won a second $1 million Massachusetts State Lottery scratch ticket prize in three years.
Steven Felsher most recently had a big win playing the “$4,000,000 Payout” $10 instant game, the Lottery said Thursday. In July of 2016, he won $1 million after scratching a “$10,000,000 Diamond Millionaire” $20 ticket.
Both times Felsher chose to take his winnings via a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.
Felsher said that just like he did after winning last time, he plans to go on a vacation with his family. He also is looking to buy a new camera and new phones for himself and wife Paula.
He bought both of his winning tickets at Broadway Market in Arlington. The store is getting another $10,000 bonus for his latest win.
“I’m happy for the family that owns the market,” Felsher told the Lottery. “They’re nice people and the bonus will make a difference for them.”
There are still two $4 million prizes and three more $1 million prizes in the “$4,000,000 Payout” game.
You must log in to post a comment.