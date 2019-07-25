BOSTON (CBS) – A crane dropped steel beams near Causeway Street Thursday afternoon. Nobody was hurt, but it did scare some people who were near the construction site next to the TD Garden.
A crane was lifting approximately six steel beams when they tumbled. A witness tells WBZ the beams were about 20 feet up and fell into the construction zone at The Hub on Causeway, which is being built on the site of the old Boston Garden.
“You couldn’t not hear, the whole building shook and like it was just boom,” said bystander Leanne Brum. “It was just this noise you can’t even explain it.”
The area is busy for foot traffic and tourists. The construction area is right next to the statue of Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr.
The force of the fall was enough to bend the beams and damage a flatbed truck in the construction area. Police and firefighters responded.
“I wasn’t sure if anything else was going to be coming down after it, and the wires from the crane were kind of swinging wildly all over the place,” said bystander Michael Sallot. “My first instinct was to get away.”
On Thursday morning, a woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a metal railing that fell from the roof of a building under construction in Boston’s North End.
Both incidents are being investigated by OSHA and the city of Boston.
