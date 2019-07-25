BOSTON (CBS) – Previous studies have shown that aerobic exercise can help improve brain health, but what about weight training?
A new study from the University of Missouri found that lifting weights can improve thinking – at least in rats.
As detailed in the New York Times, researchers taped tiny weighted pellets to the rear ends of rats and had them climb 3-foot ladders. They were rewarded with a Fruit Loop at the top.
After five weeks, the weight training reduced or even reversed mild cognitive impairment in the rodents with mild dementia.
When studying the brains of these animals, they found high levels of enzymes and genetic markers known to promote the growth of new neurons.
Researchers say it’s still unclear whether weight training has the same effect on humans, but there’s little downside to incorporating more resistance training into their workouts.
