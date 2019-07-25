Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Animal control officers are asking for help finding the owners of three lost puppies in Boston.
The city’s Animal Care and Control department wrote on Facebook that the dogs are sisters and were found scared and alone, running around in Forest Hills Cemetery in Jamaica Plain Wednesday.
The puppies are tan and white pit bull mixes. Officers are hoping someone will come forward with more information about who owns them and what they were doing in the cemetery.
“The girls are doing great and having fun hanging out with us,” the department said.
Anyone with information should call 617-635-1800.
