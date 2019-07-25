Michael Bennett, David Andrews Missing From Day 1 Of Patriots Training CampThe Patriots hit the field for their first practice of training camp on Thursday. But there were two notable absences behind Gillette Stadium.

Patriots Don't Appear To Be Using Danny Etling As A Quarterback AnymoreClearly, the Patriots like Danny Etling. They just might not like him as a quarterback anymore.

Details Emerge On Julian Edelman's Thumb InjuryThis week began with some news that Julian Edelman would be sitting out for a few weeks of training camp with a thumb injury, which was not deemed serious. We now know a bit more about the issue.

Belichick Calls Issue With Texans 'Water Under The Bridge,' But Won't Discuss Caserio's Title With PatriotsBill Belichick and the Patriots aren't holding any lingering animosity toward the Houston Texans after their reported pursuit of Nick Caserio. Just don't ask Belichick about the situation, unless you want to get his usual grumpy response.

What To Watch For As Patriots Kick Off 2019 Training CampFootball is back, with the New England Patriots kicking off training camp Thursday morning at Gillette Stadium.