



BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were back on the football field on Thursday morning, and though they weren’t in full pads, it was nevertheless a welcome sight for the football-crazed fans in attendance.

And even though the team wasn’t necessarily playing real football, it was nevertheless an eventful day in Foxboro.

Here’s a look at just what took place on day one of training camp for the defending Super Bowl champs.

Thuney Over Wynn At Left Tackle

Arguably the biggest question to be answered this summer in Foxboro sits on the left side of the offensive line. Isaiah Wynn is expected by most to step in and assume starting duties at left tackle, coming off his missed rookie season due to injury. And though Wynn did get some work in at that spot, it was guard Joe Thuney who slid over and shouldered the load on Thursday in most of the team portions of practice.

Reporters noted that, considering Wynn is still working himself back to full health from last summer’s Achilles tear, that setup could just be the product of the Patriots easing Wynn in to practice.

Wynn participated in about half the practice. Seems like they’re working him back methodically. Thuney took over left tackle for the second half with Karras at left guard. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) July 25, 2019

Isaiah Wynn took some reps at left tackle though not during team work. Joe Thuney kicked out to LT at times. Center David Andrews was not at practice today. #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 25, 2019

Starting center David Andrews was not present for Thursday’s practice, which further shuffled up the line.

TD For N’Keal

There will be many eyes on the first-round pick this summer (and fall … and winter), with fans and media alike being extra critical of the rookie wideout, given his draft position.

Day one had a highlight in that regard, as Harry pulled down a touchdown pass from Brady in 11-on-11 drills.

N'Keal Harry touchdown catch in 11-on-11 red-zone work vs. Jason McCourty. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) July 25, 2019

Biggest applause of the day: Brady hits N’Keal Harry on a slant pass for a touchdown. Harry snatches the ball away from the cornerback — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) July 25, 2019

N'Keal Harry caught a TD from Tom Brady in red zone 11 on 11. A slant. Used his body to shield the defender though not sure he needed to jump. #patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) July 25, 2019

Mayo The Play Caller

With Brian Flores departing one year after Matt Patricia exited Foxboro, the Patriots have lost two longtime coaches on the defensive side of the ball. And with Greg Schiano’s Abe Simpson routine this offseason, the team was left without a defensive play caller. Bill Belichick was assumed to be the one to take over those duties.

Early on in camp, though, Jerod Mayo has been the one in direct communication with the defense. Though Mayo’s in his first year as a coach, he was the green dot-wearing linebacker throughout his career as a player in Belichick’s system. So he’d make sense in that role, at least through the summer as a trial run, before the real games begin.

Jerod Mayo is calling defensive plays in team drills, just like he did in minicamp. It's been interesting to see him with that responsibility so early in his coaching career. — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 25, 2019

Coach Jerod Mayo making his way on the field for the first day of @Patriots training camp. #patscamp #WBZ pic.twitter.com/HQSU0r6llB — Levan Reid (@LevanReid) July 25, 2019

Danny Etling, College Quarterback

Patriots fans have had to hear 11 million times that Julian Edelman was a college quarterback who transitioned to receiver with the Patriots. Apparently, the Patriots are trying to make magic happen twice, as (now-former) quarterback Danny Etling got in work as a wide receiver.

The drafting of Jarrett Stidham in April seemed to pave the way for Etling’s exit in Foxboro, but this move keeps him employed — at least for the time being — with the Patriots.

Absences

In addition to the players on the PUP list, Michael Bennett and David Andrews were absent.

Julian Edelman, despite a broken thumb, was present but of course did not participate.

Julian Edelman taking pictures and signing autographs with the fans. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/22iMI2T8pU — STEVE BURTON (@STEVEBURTONWBZ) July 25, 2019

What’s Next

The Patriots will be back on the practice field on Friday and Saturday, with both practices starting at 9:15 a.m. They’ll be out there Sunday, too, though that time has not yet been announced.