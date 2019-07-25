BOSTON (CBS) – If you saw something streaking through the sky late Wednesday night you weren’t alone. It was a meteor.
The American Meteor Society, a non-profit scientific organization, said it received more than two-hundred reports about a “bright fireball over the East Coast.”
The flash of light was recorded on a front door camera in Newton.
It was seen in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Vermont, New York, New Jersey and several other states.
If you saw it, the American Meteor Society would like to hear from you. Please visit fireballs.amsmeteors.org
