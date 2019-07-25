FOXBORO (CBS) – The fans were out at Gillette Stadium in full force Thursday.

Many got here even before the sun could rise on the field to cheer on the New England Patriots and welcome in another season as the defending champs look to go back to back.

Fans this morning were chanting, “We’re still here!”

The excitement around Gillette was tangible this morning, with some fans getting in line hours before the gates opened at 8 a.m.

Fans ran to their seats as the gates opened.

Max Tuthill was one of those fans. “My favorite part was when Tom Brady started coming out over there (tunnel). Everybody started screaming, so I started screaming, too.”

The first throw, the first catch, even the first stretch, Patriots fans were there for all of it.

Thirty military children and their families were invited by the team to Day 1, and when the first practice was in the books, players like Patrick Chung and Jason McCourty surprised those kids with a bike to take home.

McCourty said, “It’s pretty cool, man, to be able to surprise some kids and give them a bike. I know how important riding bikes was to me when I was a young kid, so to see the excitement on their faces and their smiles while they’re out riding around is pretty cool.”