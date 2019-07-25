Comments
BOSTON – Toxic algae has been spotted in the Charles River, and experts are warning boaters and their dogs to avoid contact with the water.
The algae is commonly called blue-green algae or cyanobacteria. It is particularly toxic to pets.
The Charles River Watershed Association said the algae was found between the Boston University Bridge and the Museum of Science.
Watershed Association aquatic scientist Rita Barron Fellow and interns have been busy this week tracking algae samples.
For now, the Charles River Watershed Association has officially issued a public health warning.
You must log in to post a comment.