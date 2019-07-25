Filed Under:Boston News, Charles River, Charles River Watershed Association


BOSTON – Toxic algae has been spotted in the Charles River, and experts are warning boaters and their dogs to avoid contact with the water.

Cyanobacteria,, the toxix algae found in the Charles River. (Photo credit: Charles River Watershed Association.

The algae is commonly called blue-green algae or cyanobacteria. It is particularly toxic to pets.

The Charles River Watershed Association said the algae was found between the Boston University Bridge and the Museum of Science.

The Charles River Watershed Association is monitoring the algae found in the Charles River. (Photo credit: Charles River Watershed Association)

Watershed Association aquatic scientist Rita Barron Fellow and interns have been busy this week tracking algae samples.

For now, the Charles River Watershed Association has officially issued a public health warning.

