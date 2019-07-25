YARMOUTH (CBS) – More homes and businesses are getting their electricity back on Cape Cod, two days after two tornadoes hit.
Power outages were down to about 2,500 customers Thursday afternoon, down from a high of nearly 50,000 after twisters hit South Yarmouth and Harwich Tuesday.
“Last night I could hear them putting in new telephone poles, so that means we’re a little bit closer to getting electricity, which I’m very happy about,” Michel Meehan of Yarmouth told WBZ-TV.
A common sight in #Yarmouth as crews continue to restore power after a tornado tore through on Tuesday, taking out trees and power lines @wbz pic.twitter.com/lSUqbGjoES
— Anna Meiler (@AnnaMeiler) July 25, 2019
Eversource has nearly 1,000 crews, including some from New York and New Jersey, working on the Cape. Their focus Thursday was restoring power on side roads and to homes.
The utility plans to have power fully restored by 6 p.m. Friday.
The first tornado touched down in South Yarmouth around noon Tuesday, covering a path of about 5-and-a-half miles. Several minutes later, a second twister hit Harwich, running about three miles.
