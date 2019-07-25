



YARMOUTH (CBS) – It hasn’t stopped for 48 hours – the sound of chainsaws in West Yarmouth. Everyone from tree crews to homeowners have been cleaning up nonstop.

“There’s a lot down, a lot of heavy trees, and we’re just not used to it down here,” said Justin Smith of West Yarmouth.

Utility crews have flooded the area, doing a monumental job of restoring power.

Eversource has nearly 1,000 crews, including some from New York and New Jersey, working on the Cape.

On Wednesday afternoon, there were nearly 4,000 homes and businesses without power in Yarmouth, down from a high of nearly 50,000 on the Cape after twisters hit Yarmouth and Harwich on Tuesday.

Now, the number is only about 300, according to the Barnstable Emergency Planning Committee.

“The assets that are put towards this, they’re unbelievable, they are going to get this taken care of lickity-split,” said Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson. “It’s been pretty impressive to watch.”

On Wednesday, Diane Coco could barely get into her home because there were so many downed trees.

But on Thursday, with the help of landscapers, her property is cleaned up, and power is restored. She said she got power back around 8:15 AM.

“Very impressed, we got updates our email and they said Yarmouth possibly by Friday at five, and here it was,” Coco said.

No one was injured when the tornado ripped through the town. Some even say the loss of power actually brought neighbors together.

“It’s been an interesting experience because you know, a lot of the neighbors, they just go out of their way to help you, it’s really been fun,” said John Digeronimo.

Homeowner Linda Digeronimo said the night without power was “rather boring.”

“There was no internet, no TV, no ability to dust my house,” Digeronimo said. “Its been a lot of doing nothing.”

While the utility originally planned to have power fully restored by 6 p.m. Friday, The Barnstable County Emergency Department now expects all power to be restored in Yarmouth by midnight.