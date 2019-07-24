(MARE) – Aleenah is a fun, outgoing twelve-year-old with an enormous amount of charisma and great sense of humor. Some of Aleenah’s favorite activities are bowling, roller skating, going to the movies, drawing and singing along to the songs on the radio. Aleenah does especially well with younger children; she is always willing to help out in other classrooms, read to younger kids, and/or mentor them. Aleenah feels important and takes great pride in building these relationships.
Legally free for adoption, Aleenah is in need of a family that can provide a structured, loving home. She would do best with a single mother or a two-parent family with or without other children. Interested families should be comfortable maintaining contact with Aleenah’s siblings, and her birth mother whom she visits with twice per year.
For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.
Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.
