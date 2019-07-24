BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have reportedly added to their tight end depth ahead of the start of training camp. New England has signed eight-year veteran Lance Kendricks, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
Kendricks, 31, played for the Green Bay Backers the last two seasons, catching 19 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown last year. He was a second-round pick by the St. Louis Rams back in 2011, drafted 47th overall out of Wisconsin.
Kendricks found the end zone 17 times during his six years with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, scoring a career-high five touchdowns in 2014. His career-high for receptions in a season came in 2016, when he hauled in 50 of the 87 passes that went his way.
He now joins veteran Ben Watson, Matt Lacosse, Stephen Anderson, Ryan Izzo and Andrew Beck on New England’s tight end depth chart, a group tasked with trying to replace the retired Rob Gronkowski. The Patriots will hold their first full-squad workout of training camp Thursday morning in Foxboro.
