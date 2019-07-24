Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – There was one winning ticket in the $168 million Mega Millions drawing and it was sold in New Hampshire.
The winning numbers drawn late Tuesday night were:
1-4-23-40-45 with the Mega Ball 11 and Megaplier 2.
There’s no word yet on who the lucky winner is. The lump sum cash option for the prize is $108.5 million.
A New Hampshire Lottery spokesperson told the Union Leader the winning ticket was sold at the Brookside Market and Deli in Exeter.
