BOSTON (CBS) – There was one winning ticket in the $168 million Mega Millions drawing and it was sold in New Hampshire.

The winning numbers drawn late Tuesday night were:

1-4-23-40-45 with the Mega Ball 11 and Megaplier 2.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

There’s no word yet on who the lucky winner is. The lump sum cash option for the prize is $108.5 million.

A New Hampshire Lottery spokesperson told the Union Leader the winning ticket was sold at the Brookside Market and Deli in Exeter.

