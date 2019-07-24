REVERE (CBS) – A man shot in Revere last week has died from his wounds.
Police say John Brooks from Dorchester was on Centennial Street last Thursday night when he was shot during a fight.
Brooks was quickly rushed to Mass General Hospital for emergency surgery, where he remained in critical condition. The 35-year-old died in the hospital Tuesday night.
Police arrested one man near the scene – 19-year-old Kevin Nguyen of Dorchester, who was held on a $50,000 bail.
A second suspect was later identified — 21-year-old Jorge Cardova of Revere. Cardova was taken into custody on Wednesday morning and will be arraigned in Chelsea District Court on Thursday.
According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, both suspects are charged with armed assault with intent to rob, attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
“My heart goes out to Mr. Brooks’s family and loved ones as they grieve his loss to an act of gun violence,” District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. “I give my word to Mr. Brooks’s family and to the Revere community that we will hold the individuals responsible for his death accountable.”
Brooks’s death is under investigation by State Police and the Revere Police Department.
