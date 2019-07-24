WASHINGTON (CBS) – Rep. Lori Trahan, Congresswoman for the third district of Massachusetts, announced Wednesday that she is joining calls from other Democrats to start the impeachment process against President Donald Trump.
Her statement came on the same day that Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before Congress on the Russia investigation and reiterated that his report did not exonerate Trump on obstruction of justice.
“I believe it is time to begin an impeachment inquiry against President Trump,” Trahan said. “This is not a decision I came to lightly. As a staffer during the Clinton impeachment, I’ve seen firsthand how disruptive this process can be for our nation. But no President – including this one — is above the law.”
Trahan, who started her first term in January, said the Trump administration has not cooperated with Congress on the Russia investigation and “there is ample evidence that the President broke the law.”
“This moment demands that we in Congress move to defend our democracy and our system of checks and balances against a President who has little regard for both,” Trahan said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has so far resisted calls from dozens in her caucus to start impeachment proceedings. Trahan joins Massachusetts Representatives Ayanna Pressley, Jim McGovern, Seth Moulton, Joe Kennedy and Sen. Elizabeth Warren in calling for impeachment.
